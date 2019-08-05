Brody Jenner Hits Las Vegas — and DJs — in First Post-Split Appearance

The single life isn’t slowing Brody Jenner down.

Just one day after PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner, 35, had split from Kaitlynn Carter after their Indonesian wedding, The Hills: New Beginnings star was spotted behind the DJ booth at TAO Beach in Las Vegas, with the resort posting a since-expired photo of the star on Instagram, according to E! News.

In the photos, Jenner wore a black hat and sunglasses as he partied it up at his DJ gig at the popular beach club.

On Friday, Jenner and Carter’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE that the couple had decided to “amicably separate,” one year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps said.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Carter, 30, were not legally married as they never made their union official.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years,” the source added. “It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them. It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in. Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

A second source explained to PEOPLE that a factor in their split was Carter’s desire to have kids.

“They butted heads over that constantly. Kaitlynn really wants to be a mom and never swayed from that. She thought Brody was change his mind, but he didn’t,” the second source said.

The news comes after tension appeared to be brewing in their relationship on The Hills: New Beginnings, such as when Carter confronted Jenner about the status of their marriage after he appeared to get a lap dance at a club.

Jenner and Carter had a wedding in front of 50 family members and friends in an intimate ocean view ceremony last year at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where he proposed in 2016.

