Brody Jenner Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ Dad Caitlyn Jenner Missed His Wedding

After a dreamy tropical island wedding to girlfriend of five years Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner is now a happily married man — but there are still lingering hurt feelings that dad Caitlyn Jenner wasn’t there to see him tie the knot.

“It was a big disappointment,” Brody, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.”

Caitlyn and Brody Jenner Earl Gibson III/Getty

Weeks ago, Caitlyn was set to attend, but last-minute work commitments prevented her from being able to get to Nihi Sumba Resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, in time.

Mitch Pohl

Caitlyn plans to throw the couple a post-wedding party in Los Angeles this summer.

RELATED VIDEO: The Hills Star Brody Jenner Marries Kaitlynn Carter! Inside Their Destination Wedding

Before the wedding, Jenner revealed that his half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, “never even RSVP’d” to the nuptials, though his brothers Burt Jenner and Brandon Jenner did attend.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“We sent them an invite but we never heard back,” he said of his sisters. “I would have loved to have had them there.”

Although sources say Brody’s relationship with his father is now fine, it was strained for much of his childhood. Ultimately, “I wasn’t surprised” by the absence from the wedding, he says. “I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.”

For more on Brody and Kaitlynn’s wedding, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

Despite it all, Brody is still relishing the newlywed life.

“It feels awesome,” he says. “I’m the luckiest man on earth to have Kaitlynn by my side.”