Brody Jenner Comments on Ex Kaitlynn Carter's Swimsuit Photo with Miley Cyrus: 'Hot Girl summer'

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter‘s relationship may be over, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be friendly with each other on Instagram!

On Friday, Carter, 30, shared a photo from her Lake Como getaway with Miley Cyrus, which shows the pair posing in swimsuits while aboard a boat.

“Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” Carter captioned the post, which caught the eye of none other than her ex Jenner, 35.

“Hot girl Summer 🔥,” Jenner commented on the post, using the term coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Carter shared another photo of herself and Cyrus from the trip, but this time they were joined by two friends and posed in all black with the view of the water behind them.

“We are Italians now 😊🇮🇹,” Carter captioned the photo, with her message originally written in Italian.

Image zoom

RELATED: The Hills: New Beginnings:Brody Jenner’s Wife Confronts Him About Having an ‘Open Relationship’

Her Italian vacation comes just one week after PEOPLE confirmed her split from Jenner after a year of marriage (although a source said they were never legally wed).

Jenner’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE that the couple decided to “amicably separate” following their Indonesian wedding in June 2018.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps added.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” the source said of The Hills: New Beginnings stars.

A second source told PEOPLE that Carter’s desire to have kids factored into their split.

Image zoom Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter David Livingston/Getty

“They butted heads over that constantly. Kaitlynn really wants to be a mom and never swayed from that. She thought Brody was change his mind, but he didn’t,” the second source added.

RELATED: Spencer Pratt Jokes Brody Jenner Was a ‘Hostage’ to Ex Kaitlynn Carter During Their Relationship

Just like Carter, Jenner has also taken a trip to commence single life.

One day after the split was confirmed, Jenner made his first public outing behind the DJ booth at TAO Beach in Las Vegas.

In the photos, Jenner wore a black hat and sunglasses as he partied it up at his DJ gig at the popular beach club.