Brody Jenner Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of the Day He Met Wife Kaitlynn Carter: 'Time Flies'

Five years later and Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter are more in love than ever.

Jenner celebrated the anniversary of the day he first met Carter on Thursday with a touching Instagram post. Calling her his “best friend,” Jenner shared photos of the two throughout their relationship, including their wedding this summer in Indonesia.

“5 years ago today I met my best friend and the love of my life! I can’t believe it has been 5 years,” he wrote. “Time flies when you have the most amazing woman on earth by your side.”

Carter also paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, reflecting on how their relationship gets “better and better” everyday.

“Happy 5 years to the most genuine, loving, fun, goofy, affectionate, kind and beautiful person I’ve ever had the fortune to have in my life. You’re more than my husband and more than my best friend. You’re EVERYTHING to me,” she wrote alongside a series of photos, even including one of Jenner relaxing in a bathtub while wearing a cowboy hat.

“I am so fortunate to be sitting here next to you 1,825 days from the day we met feeling like every day gets better and better and I love you even more and more. Let’s just keep doing what we’re doing cause it’s working!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Now let’s go stuff ourselves at Melting Pot and pray our Halloween costumes still fit tomorrow.”

Mitch Pohl; Hair & Makeup: Sarah Laidlaw/The Future Mrs.

The former Hills star, 34, and social influencer, 29, wed in front of 50 family members and friends in an intimate ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner proposed in 2016.

“It feels awesome,” Jenner told PEOPLE of his June 2 nuptials. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!”

Jenner and Carter met at a party in 2013 and the connection was immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner said. “She’s an amazing girl.”

Added Carter: “He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”