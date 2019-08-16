Brody Jenner is addressing his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

On Friday, the Hills: New Beginnings star posted a statement on Instagram, two weeks after the couple announced they were going their separate ways.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” he began. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” he continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Carter seemed to appreciate the gesture and commented a simple heart emoji.

The couple’s breakup came just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps told PEOPLE on Aug. 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source later told PEOPLE the two, who were not legally married, had been having “issues for years” and that The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”

“Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage,” the source said. “And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

Last week, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Miley Cyrus, 26, and the two were photographed kissing near Lake Como on Saturday. Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their split just hours later.

“Kaitlynn and Miley aren’t dating, but they’re both separated from their husband and bonding over everything that’s going on,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They’ve joined forces.”

Jenner has also moved on: Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that the reality star is dating 22-year-old model Josie Canseco. According to a source, the two met in New York through Jenner’s Hills costar Frankie Delgado.

Jenner and Canseco stepped out together Wednesday night in Los Angeles, where they were spotted arriving at Warwick in Hollywood.