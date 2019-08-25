Brody Jenner Kisses Josie Canseco at His 36th Birthday Party in Atlantic City

Brody Jenner turned 36 in style!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, kept the fun going Saturday night with a special birthday bash at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Jenner spent much of the night with Josie Canseco, 22, with the pair engaging in some PDA as they partied the night away. The reality star arrived at the fête just after 1 a.m. wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and a baseball cap, while the model dressed in a crop top and black jeans with a studded belt.

He spent time mingling with the crowd amid neon lights and palm trees that surrounded the venue’s indoor pool, before relieving Eddie Edge of his duties as the deejay.

Jenner hopped on stage around 1:45 a.m. to spin some tunes of his own, playing tracks like “Runaway” by Kanye West, the husband of his former step-sister Kim Kardashian West.

Canseco joined him onstage for a kiss after which she and pal Charlotte D’Alessio had a go at the turntables for one song.

Canseco even took a swig of beer from Jenner’s shoe at one point during the night, prior to a public makeout session.

The Atlantic City festivities came several days after Jenner spent his actual birthday hosting an “intimate dinner” with family and friends, including Canseco, mom Linda Thompson and brother Brandon Jenner, at TAO Los Angeles.

After dinner, he and Canseco partied the night away at L.A.’s Warwick nightclub, where a source told PEOPLE they “showed incessant PDA.”

An insider confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Jenner has been seeing the model, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco.

The pair have been spotted together in public on multiple occasions after meeting in New York through Jenner’s Hills costar Frankie Delgado, the insider said.

The new relationship came just under two weeks after Jenner and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, called it quits after a year of marriage, though a source told PEOPLE the ceremony was not legally binding.

Carter, 30, has since moved on as well, spending time with Miley Cyrus in the wake of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.