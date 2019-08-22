Brody Jenner ‘All Smiles’ as He Parties with Josie Canseco for 36th Birthday

Fresh off his split from Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner rang in his 36th birthday celebration on Wednesday night with his new girlfriend, Josie Canseco.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE that The Hills star, 36, celebrated his birthday at TAO Los Angeles, where he was “arm in arm” with Canseco, 22 for an “intimate dinner with family and friends.”

His mother Linda Thompson and brother Brandon Jenner attended, along with Josie’s mother, Jessica Canseco.

“They took over a private sky box, indulging in TAO specialties before a massive dessert platter featuring TAO’s signature Fortune Cookie hit the table, with everyone erupting into an enthusiastic rendition of ‘Happy Birthday,’ the source said. “In return, Brody led a toast with a round of Casamigos shots, thanking his friends and family for celebrating with him, before leaving TAO into a sea of paparazzi.”

Brody wore a black button down shirt, black pants, and a black hat, while Josie opted for a gray romper for the night.

After departing TAO, Brody and Josie kept the celebrations going at Warwick nightclub in L.A., where he was spotted “hand-in-hand” with Canseco, a source said.

“Brody was in great spirits, showing incessant PDA with his new gal,” the source said, adding that Jenner was DJ’ing alongside his celebrity pals Zedd, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross.

“Brody had a cake with sparklers and bottles of champagne delivered to his populated table in celebration of his special day and he was dancing all night long,” the source noted.

Jenner was “all smiles” throughout the night, with the source adding that he arrived around 1130 p.m. and left around 2 a.m.

“He snapped photos with friends and seemed elated,” the source said.

Prior to their late-night partying, Brody and Josie began his birthday celebrations with a sunny afternoon stroll on the beach in Malibu, California. They were seen sharing a number of kisses and hugs during their outing and even had some fun playing with Jenner’s dog.

Last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Brody has been seeing the 22-year-old model and daughter of retired Major League Baseball player José Canseco. The reality star’s new flame made her modeling debut in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

According to the source, the pair met in New York through Brody’s Hills costar, Frankie Delgado.

Brody and Josie were seen together for the first time in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, where they were spotted arriving at Warwick in Hollywood. The new relationship sparked just under two weeks after Brody and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, called it quits.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” reps for the former couple told PEOPLE on Aug. 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The duo’s breakup came over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding, though a source later told PEOPLE that the two were not legally married.

Last weekend, Carter was snapped with Miley Cyrus, 26, on an Italian vacation where the two were photographed kissing near Lake Como. Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their split just hours later.

Both Hemsworth and Brody have spoken out about how they wish their exes the best going forward. Brody wrote on Instagram that he and Carter “have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be.”