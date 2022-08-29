Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was 'Disinvited' from His and Scheana Shay's Wedding

"I'm enjoying all the untruths," Katie Maloney wrote in response to Brock Davies' claim she was "disinvited" from his and Scheana Shay's wedding ceremony

By
Published on August 29, 2022 09:43 PM
Photo: getty (2)

Brock Davies is claiming Katie Maloney's invite to his and Scheana Shay's wedding was revoked.

On Monday, Davies, 31, responded to a report (shared by Vanderpump Rules Instagram fan page @pumprulesbravo) that claimed Maloney, 35, confronted her estranged husband Tom Schwartz, 39, after allegedly catching him kissing Raquel Leviss, 27, at Davies and Shay's wedding ceremony last week.

In the comments section, a fan wrote that Maloney didn't actually attend their big day, to which Davies replied, "She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a 'girls trip.' "

Maloney later responded, per @commentsbybravo, "I'm enjoying all the untruths," adding a popcorn emoji.

A rep for Maloney had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Nearly three months after Maloney and Schwartz announced their breakup in March, Leviss said that their Vanderpump Rules castmates felt like they were expected to pick "sides" in their divorce.

"I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately," Leviss told Page Six at the end of May. "It has [changed the dynamic]. It seems that way, anyway — even though I'm friends with both of them."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: (L-R) Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Leviss would not say whether Schwartz or Maloney put more pressure on the cast to pick sides, but noted, "Personally, I don't get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her."

In response, Maloney commented under a VPR fan page's Instagram post that shared Leviss' remarks.

"We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but tom and I are still friends so whatever," she wrote at the time.

She later replied to a fan who said her and Schwartz's VPR costars might "feel torn because they like you both."

"There's no reason to feel torn though, that's the point," Maloney replied.

Maloney filed for divorce in late March, a week after announcing her split from Schwartz. The couple had been together for 12 years.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," Maloney wrote, in part, in her March 15 announcement. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Schwartz also penned a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing their split.

"Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–in canned Instagram caption," he began. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."

