Broadway and Sitcom Actress Royana Black Dies 'Suddenly' from Leukemia at Age 47

"She was truly an angel on earth," her family said in the actress' obituary

Royana Black, an actress who starred in Broadway's Brighton Beach Memoirs, has died. She was 47.

Black, who also starred in the CBS sitcom Raising Miranda, died in Los Angeles on July 14 following a cancer battle, her family said in her obituary.

Black had acute myeloid leukemia, and her death came "very suddenly," a GoFundMe campaign set up for her memorial said.

Black is remembered as having "an infectious smile and laugh which could light even the the darkest of days."

"She was a beautiful person inside and out," her family said in her obituary. "She was truly an angel on earth."

"Royana's incredible energy and spirit will be a part of our lives forever, and her friends and family want to remember her and assist her husband, JP, at this most difficult time," the GoFundMe campaign said. As of Monday, the campaign had raised more than double of its initial $25,000 goal.

Those who donated to the campaign recalled Black's generosity and talent.

"Roy was such a ray of sunshine," one friend wrote. "This is a heartbreaking loss."

"Royana was a friend and a joy to know," shared novelist Cecil Castellucci on Twitter. "She also was in the little feature I film I made. So sad she’s gone."

Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, Black began her career on Broadway at only 10 years old, playing the role of Laurie in Brighton Beach Memoirs, a comedic play by Neil Simon.

In addition to her leading role on Raising Miranda in 1988, Black's TV credits also included appearances on The Cosby Show, Touched by an Angel, Touching Evil and others.

While living in Los Angeles, Black also ran her own theater company, where she directed and performed.