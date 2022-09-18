'DWTS' And 'SYTYCD' Star Brittany Cherry Marries Brian Agnew in Small Ceremony

Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance alum Brittany Cherry is officially off the market!

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that the 28-year-old professional dancer tied the knot to Netflix Business Affairs' Brian Agnew in front of 80 guests Sunday afternoon at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, CA.

The pair met through American Idol alum Stefano Langone while he was a band member on DWTS in 2017. Langone was living with Agnew at the time and introduced the pair. Although timing wasn't on their side, they reconnected later that year and in 2020, the 33-year-old proposed to Cherry while on a drive through Malibu Canyon.

Alexes Eide

When it came to her wedding gown, the Come Dance with Me star listened to her gut and knew exactly what she wanted.

"I'm a ballroom dancer and because I've worn all these beautiful gowns and dresses my whole life," Cherry, who also starred in Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" music video, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I really wanted something timeless and elegant and classy and not too embellished. I found a really beautiful dress and I was like, 'Oh, this is pretty, but I'm just still not sure.'"

"So I go live my life — cut to when I'm actually dress shopping and I go to four different shops and I see this same dress at a couple shops and I'm like, 'Oh it's so pretty.' I go back to Kinsey James [in West Hollywood] and try on all the dresses you could imagine. I still was like, 'Ah, that dress is so perfect,' and so I ended up going with the dress that I found a year prior."

The groom chose his own custom green suit from Klein Epstein and Parker to go with their simple yet elegant theme.

"Our colors are pretty simple," Cherry shares. "Being creative and having been in production and having a creative vision, [I] was super particular. I really wanted it to be timeless and elegant and I wanted to be able to look back at my photos and not be able to tell what time of day it was. Everything is very classy and my colors are black and white."

Alexes Eide

The venue also has a special meaning for the couple, which made it a no-brainer for choosing the location to say "I do."

"La Jolla Cove is so special to us," Cherry adds. "We have gone down to that area several times and every single time we are able to form such awesome memories, and so we figured that would be a beautiful place for us to get married and for all of our family to visit."

"The La Valencia hotel is a historical building in La Jolla and it's beautiful. It's like old Hollywood. It's a pink hotel and it just screams classy and fun and vibrant. We really wanted to have a place where we could just party with our friends and family and really celebrate because this will be the first time that everyone has been together and has been able to party since all of the pandemic."

Alexes Eide

Being big foodies themselves, they couldn't help but make sure the menu was perfect.

"We wanted to have a good dinner for us and our guests," Cherry says of the food that was catered by the hotel. "[We had] this delicious filet mignon with this potato stack and a few vegetables, jidori chicken on the bone. It just melts in your mouth. I think really we just wanted to prioritize having delicious food."

Since music and dance brought them together in the first place, they knew it had to play a big part in their night.

"Brian has been practicing the Leonardo DiCaprio move in Wolf of Wall Street," Cherry shares. "I really wanted just our first dance to be us, truly us, and the way that we are and encapsulate how we are together. We [didn't have] a choreographed dance, but dance[d] to 'Love Me Tender' by Elvis Presley. This is a super special song. When Brian and I rekindled in 2017, this song was playing and it just felt kismet. It was super early on and it played and it was a tender moment that we shared and that song, it's just been always so special to us. We [had] his best man's father sing the song live."

Alexes Eide

A pregnant Jenna Johnson made the special day, but because Dancing with the Stars premieres the day after the wedding, a lot of her colleagues were unable to attend due to camera blocking rehearsals.

The couple will save their big, European honeymoon after the season wraps where Cherry will serve as a choreographer behind the scenes to the pros. "We're going to stay in San Diego, I think two nights after the wedding and just hang out and relax and be able to put more wind in our sails to go travel and explore."

Alexes Eide

Long Stem Disco handled the florals for the festivities while VG Bakery took care of the cake. Her wedding planner Brenda of Benny & Blaire in San Diego came in to help with the big day, where the couple snuck away to a special winery after the ceremony to celebrate on their own before joining their guests to dance the night away.

"[Tobin James Winery] gave us a bottle of champagne and everybody signed it and we've kept this bottle of champagne all these years," Cherry says. "After the ceremony, we [snuck] away to a cute little cliff side nearby and pop the bottle of champagne and share[d] that really special moment first, our first moment together as husband and wife."

"I'm so excited to be married to him and he is truly just my best friend and the most incredible person in my life," Cherry adds. "I'm just so excited for the life that we're about to build together."