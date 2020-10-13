Brittany Cartwright's Mom Hospitalized Again 4 Months After ICU Stay: 'Please Say a Prayer for Me'

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright's mother, Sherri Cartwright, is back in the hospital four months after she was admitted to the intensive care unit "due to serious complications from bladder surgery."

Sherri shared a video from her hospital bed in her Instagram Stories on Monday, asking fans to "say a prayer for me" as she recovers from kidney issues.

"Well, guys, I’m back in the hospital again," she began the clip. "This time, I went septic with my kidneys. I had kidney stones — can’t pass them."

The matriarch — who has made several cameos on Vanderpump Rules and her daughter's spinoff with Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky — went on to reveal that she recently had a "partial operation" and will undergo more surgery in the future.

"I’m gonna finish some rest in about a week to let everything get cleared up before I have the rest of my surgery," Sherri explained. "I know one thing: This has been a hard year, definitely, on me and a lot of other people, I’m sure. So, if you all could please say a prayer for me, I really need it."

Image zoom Sherri Cartwright Sherri Cartwright/instagram

In June, Brittany's rep told PEOPLE that Sherri was hospitalized and remained in the ICU. At the end of the month, the family's Kentucky-based pastor, Ryan Dotson, confirmed that Sherri was out of the ICU and "improving daily."

Brittany spoke about her mother's hospitalization in August, writing in an Instagram post that Sherri "has made an amazing recovery and is doing so so much better."

"For those of you who don’t know her story, she went in for a bladder surgery, stayed a couple nights in the hospital and was sent home," Brittany shared alongside a mother-daughter selfie. "She was feeling horrible and days later she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. Her 45 minute surgery turned into 4 1/2 hours."

The reality star described her mom's health event as "the scariest moments and a horrible time to be so far away in California."

"We found out after that they had tore her bowel during her bladder surgery, they didn’t notice and she had gone septic," she said. "The emergency doctors were amazing and they literally saved her life. She fought on life support for a couple days and woke up days later with no idea what had happened to her. I flew straight to Kentucky and stayed by her side."