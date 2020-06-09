"She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body," Brittany Cartwright wrote in a since-deleted comment on Instagram

Brittany Cartwright Says She Had 'Nothing to Do' with Racist Comments About Faith Stowers' Hair

Brittany Cartwright is denying the recent racial allegations made against her by her former Vanderpump Rules costar, Faith Stowers.

Earlier this month, Stowers spoke out about the "attacks" she said she faced after leaving the Bravo show, especially following her affair with Cartwright's now-husband, Jax Taylor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him," Stowers said during an Instagram Live chat, referring to Taylor's well-documented history of infidelity. "They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."

Cartwright has since addressed Stowers' accusations, answering one Instagram user's comment on her Blackout Tuesday post in which the user asked if she could speak to the alleged racist remarks.

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In her since-deleted response, which was captured on Reddit, Cartwright said she "had NOTHING to do with that."

"She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body," the 31-year-old said of Stowers.

Cartwright continued on to say that the two never made amends after Stowers' hookup with Taylor, which dominated season 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

"She hurt me really bad and never once apologized. I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and I did that rightfully so like any other human being would do if they had just found out what I did," she explained. "If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never ever did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me."

The reality star claimed she was "nothing but nice and kind" to Stowers and "had nothing to do with any cops."

"She knows that and I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It' s a shame I'm getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life. I will continue to support this movement and I won't let this drag me down. Have a great day," Cartwright concluded her response.

In addition to Cartwright, Stowers also said she faced the wrath of former cast members Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

During her chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers recalled a time when Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft, then called police and tried to pin the crimes on her.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers remembered. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

On Sunday, both Schroeder and Doute posted lengthy statements on Instagram apologizing to their former costar.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder said in her statement."I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

Meanwhile, Doute shared her own statement on her social media. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers," she wrote.