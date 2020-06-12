Brittany Cartwright's Friend Says Jax Taylor Is the 'Perfect TV Villain' but 'Embraces Everyone'

Zack Wickham says the claims made against Jax Taylor by Billie Lee and Faith Stowers are "are completely and utterly untrue"

Brittany Cartwright's best friend is standing up for her and Jax Taylor in the wake of recent allegations made against them by their former Vanderpump Rules costars Billie Lee and Faith Stowers.

On Friday, Zack Wickham shared a lengthy statement on Instagram in support of Taylor, 40, and Cartwright, 31, saying that Taylor "embraces everyone no matter their sexual preference, color of their skin or gender identity."

"I've known Jax Taylor since he started dating my best friend Brittany Cartwright. And I will say, there is no one quite like him. He makes you laugh, he makes you angry, he can be stubborn as hell (along with every other emotion) all at the same time," Wickham began.

Wickham went on to explain that while he considers Taylor the "perfect TV villain" and that he's "done some bad things," he feels "there's a big difference between being a controversial person on tv and an ass on twitter, than being accused of being a racist, homophobic and transphobic."

"These accusations are completely and utterly untrue. Jax has been one of my closest friends and allies for years now. He fully supports who I am and never once offended me due to my sexuality. He embraces everyone no matter their sexual preference, color of their skin or gender identity," continued Wickham, who is gay.

Wickham then addressed Lee, who claims Taylor "refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege."

Of the accusation, Wickham said, "Billie Lee and Jax were friends and actually hung out there for a while when she first got on the show."

"Nobody ever had a problem with Billie. Everyone was cool with her and open to hearing her story, celebrating her and amplifying her voice. Jax NEVER once refused to film with her because she is trans. That is a blatant lie," wrote Wickham.

Wickham alleged that Lee "didn't add much drama or fun to the show, so she ultimately resorted to trying to stir up drama by insinuating that the cast is transphobic, which again is not even remotely true."

He then went on to address Stowers, 31, who claimed Cartwright made a racist remark once about her during an argument.

In a resurfaced tweet from 2017, Taylor falsely claimed that Stowers was "wanted by the police," writing, "Someone's going to jail," after Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

Stowers and Taylor have a tense history. It was revealed back in 2018 that Taylor cheated on his now-wife Cartwright with Stowers. The storyline dominated season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, after Stowers secretly recorded audio of the sexual encounter on her phone that was later played for the rest of the cast on-camera. Earlier this month, Cartwright also addressed racial allegations made against her by Stowers after the affair, saying, "She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body."

However, during her appearance on AfterBuzz TV on Thursday, Stowers said that Cartwright did make an insensitive comment when she tried to apologize for the affair with Taylor.

"She was our close friend (even after Bravo didn't have her film anymore) we as a group still hung out with her," Wickham said of Stowers.

"Then Faith intentionally went after Jax to get together with him (and clearly was doing it for press). She did it to try to have a storyline to get back on the show. I mean, she recorded the whole thing without Jax's knowledge so that she could have undeniable proof. She also never attempted to apologize for her actions to Brittany or make amends with anyone from the group," Wickham alleged.

"I am in disbelief as to the claims Faith is now making. She is spinning this to make it seem like she was shunned by the group and Jax was forgiven (which by the way took months and a total character change on his part)," he continued.

"She is also making it seem that Stassi and Kristen orchestrated this ordeal as if they went after to frame her. A friend of Kristen's came to her and said Faith was the girl in that DailyMail photo and had actually done those alleged crimes," Wickham wrote.

"Then after some research it matched an article Kristen had seen online about a robbery at an ATM. Logan Noh, our friend, said Faith was wearing a jacket that she had taken from him in the picture in the article," he said. "None of what Stassi and Kristen did was intentionally racially motivated."

"The implications of calling the police on people of color is an issue that this country is just finally addressing a major problem," Wickham said.

Reps for Lee and Stowers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment in response to Wickham's post.

However, Wickham feels Doute and Schroeder "didn't call without facts from an outside source. They didn't call just to frame her or due to the color of her skin."

Wickham further defended Doute, saying, "Kristen is one of the most generous and kind humans I know."

"She has never said or insinuated anything racist online or on a podcast. We call her 'Detective Doute' because she will get to the bottom of anything," Wickham said.

"Her recent book launch fell on Blackout Tuesday and she chose not to promote it, not even once. She didn't want to pull focus from the Black Lives Matter cause because she truly believes in it and wants to make a difference," he said.

Wickham said while many may believe his opinion is "skewed or unreliable" due to his relationship with Taylor, Cartwright and Doute, he explained he has held his friends "accountable for their actions."

"There are plenty of times in the past I have gone after Jax and called him out for his actions or words in different situations. Whenever Stassi made beyond cringe worthy comments on her podcast in the past, she and I then did another podcast together where I explained white privilege and why her comments needed to be checked," he said. "Yes, she has made mistakes and I know she will continue to grow and learn from them."

Wickham explained that his reason for posting is that he hopes to convey that "these are individuals that you can easily forget are real people too and are essentially 'growing up' on national television and in the public eye."

"They all have grown and have learned over the better part of a decade," he said, "and that is what I feel is the greatest thing about reality tv."

"I believe wholeheartedly in holding people accountable for any and all forms of discrimination. But I also believe in giving people the opportunity to realize their mistakes and take true responsibility and take action instead of immediately jumping to this cancel culture," he shared.

Wickham's post comes after Bravo confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Schroeder and Doute will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, on which they have both starred since the show's debut in 2013. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

The controversy began last week following an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, when Stowers recalled the incident with Schroeder and Doute.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people," Stowers said during the June 2 conversation. "And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

In 2018, Schroeder confirmed calling the cops about Stowers during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. At the time, Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman at large at the time, writing, "hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."