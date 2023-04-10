'I Still Believe' Star Britt Robertson is Married! See All the Former Co-Stars Who Helped Her Celebrate

Britt Robertson is married!

The actress, 32, wed fiancé Paul Floyd in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday. She and Floyd both wore sunglasses for bright affair as they stood before friends and family to say "I do." For the couple's nuptials, Robertson wore a strapless white lace dress paired with a short veil, and stood barefoot for part of the ceremony.

"Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the day, including a snap of her Secret Circle co-star Shelley Hennig.

Robertson was joined on her special day by many former co-stars, including Secret Circle's Phoebe Tonkin and Thomas Dekker. Tonkin, 33, shared a photo of herself, Dekker and Hennig in a tight embrace, writing, "The Circle lives on @thomas.dekker @shelleyhennig 🌙🪄." Dekker reposted it to his Instagram story, adding, "my loves."

The actress was also joined by Kristoffer Polaha, who played her father in the CW's Life Unexpected.

"My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day! Baze was proud, so was I!" Polaha wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and his three sons.

The show's creator, Liz Tigelaar, was also in attendance for the nuptials. "And such a joy to share the day with @liztigelaar and my family," Polaha added. "We love you @brittlrobertson Welcome to the family @likefloyd23 !"

Robertson first went public with her romance with Floyd in March 2022, sharing a photo with him on Instagram with the caption, "👑 of my ❤️."

In May, Floyd proposed to the Longest Ride actress in London. In a video shared on his Instagram, Floyd got down on one knee and popped the question. Robertson replied, "I am gonna marry you — so much so!"

Dressed casually on what appears to be a rooftop, the pair embraced after Robertson put on the gold emerald and diamond ring. She added, "No way! We are getting married?! I love you so much!"

"Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x," Floyd wrote on Instagram announcing their engagement.

In 2019, Robertson was romantically linked to her former A Dog's Purpose costar, KJ Apa. At the time, the pair shared a kiss and held hands at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party.

Prior to Apa, she was tied to actor Graham Rogers. Robertson was also in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien from 2012 to 2018.

Last July, Robertson wished her future husband happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Paul Floyd!!," she wrote.

"The sweetest man in my world. A guy who lets me braid his hair, the curliest of Sues, a football maniac, an absolute family man (dogs and humans alike), a lover of Cracker Barrel and beige foods, the leader of my tribe, a messy mucky pup, who never stops playing with me (or Clyde). My forever Christmas companion. Please never stop quoting the Titanic. I didn't understand how fun life could be until I met you. Love you so much."