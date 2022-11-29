Entertainment TV Britt Lower Joined a 'One-Ring Circus' for a 'Whole Month' While on Hiatus from 'Severance' The actress tells PEOPLE she took to the high wire over her hiatus and performed with The Flying Wallendas By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 12:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Walking on a tightrope has been a "through line" for the actress Britt Lower, who actually ran away and joined the circus during her hiatus from Severance earlier this year. At the Gotham Awards Monday night, the 37-year-old star shared that she used her time off from the Apple TV show to return to the Big Top roots she experienced as a child. "I'm a huge fan of the circus," she told PEOPLE along the red carpet. "I've just been obsessed with the circus as a performance art for my whole life. I like the pomp and circumstance, the fun of it, and I like a little bit of mischief in fashion." She continued, "I joined an American one-ring circus and performed for a whole month as a character named Steven, who played the ukulele. But I got to perform with the Flying Wallenda family, the tightrope walkers. It was just a lifelong dream come true to be performing alongside my heroes." And all the while, she found that the risks she took while maneuvering in mid-air were just a thin line away from performing as an actor. Severance Renewed for Season 2: 'You'll Feel Like You've Never Left' Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Adam Scott Says Filming New Series Severance Helped Him Grieve the Loss of His Mother Anne But was trying out for the circus or auditioning in front of Severance producer and director Ben Stiller more nerve-wracking? "Oh, gosh. I mean, equal parts, in a way," she said. "I ran a small business with my mom as a face painter as a teenager, so I got to know the circus world as a kiddo. It's just been a through line in my life and it was, again, a dream to get to perform in one this summer. And a nice break from TV and film to do live performance. I guess that's tied into fashion. It's sort of this live art form. It's endlessly inspiring." Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Severance has been renewed for a second season; Season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+.