GLOW's Britt Baron Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend in Long Beach: See the Beautiful Photos

Just Married! Britt Baron, best known for her role as Justine on GLOW, wed her longtime boyfriend, singer-songwriter Taber Onthank, in Southern California on Sept. 4. One hundred and thirty guests, including some of Baron's costars from GLOW and The Thing About Harry, looked on as the happy couple exchanged vows at the Ebell Club in Long Beach, California.

The Happy Couple "I'm so excited, it's surreal," Baron told PEOPLE. "It's hard to believe that the day is actually here!"

Back in Time "It's a historic 1920s Spanish revival-style building, so that made us immediately lean towards an elegant, art deco feel with a sense of fun," Baron told PEOPLE of her inspiration for the big day, which was planned by Ashley Chanel Events + Design. "The Ebell is also teeming with funny nods, like a framed photo of Elvis' mug shot and cherub lamps. We love that it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a celebration, after all!"

So in Love "In high school Taber wrote a song about me and played it in our talent show. For our wedding he recorded an instrumental version of the song for me to walk down the aisle to. And he proposed on our high school stage right where he played that song all those years ago. Clearly romance is his forte," Baron told PEOPLE.

A Dress to Impress The actress' delicate, classic Romona Keveža wedding gown featured buttons down the back, and a lengthy train completed the look.

Long Time Coming Though they were high school sweethearts, Baron and Onthank went to different colleges and lived across the country from each other. But over the years, "he really was my first love I could never get over," she said. "He's endlessly supportive, kind, funny, talented and just as passionate about dog adoption and Survivor as I am. In high school, we talked about wanting to get married, so I guess we've known all along!"

Person of Interest "He's my person," Baron added to PEOPLE.

Something Sweet Though they cut a cake, the pair served ice cream sandwiches from Coolhaus after guests dined on avocado salad, short ribs and sea bass. "I was first introduced to Coolhaus on the GLOW set," said Baron. "I knew I had to have them at my wedding!"

A Kiss for His Mrs. In her own Instagram post from the big day, Baron said she "married the love of my life."