Britney Spears Talks Sex in I Am Britney Jean

David Lucado is one lucky guy.

Not only is he dating a pop icon, but his girlfriend really enjoys getting it on.

“I love sex,” Britney Spears, 32, said in her E! documentary, I Am Britney Jean, which aired on Sunday. “I think sex is great. But I feel a little different about it now that I’m older. Sometimes I feel like I’m 20 and then sometimes I feel like I’m 50.”

Lucado, who appeared several times in the special, received praise from his ladylove, who has gushed about him in the past.

“[He’s] a simple guy,” she said. “He’s funny. He’s passionate. He gets what I do. It works out.”

But it’s not all upbeat for the starlet, who also opened up about being timid.

“I have always been kind of shy, since I was a little girl,” she said. “It’s who I am to be modest, so I really can’t help it. I turn into this different person seriously, bipolar disorder This is all I’ve known all my life – cameras, being followed, being part of the industry I’m not really made for this industry.”

Added Spears: “There was a time in my life when I couldn’t ever leave the house without 20 cars following me. I felt very alienated from the public. But as time passed, they lightened up and they kind of went away after I wouldn’t come out of the house for like two years.”