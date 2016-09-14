Britney Spears Showcases Her Flexibility as She Does the Splits Mid-Air In Impressive Instagram Snap

Britney Spears has still got it!

The pop star and mother of two showed off her flexibility in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The “Make Me” singer impressively performed the splits mid-air as she leaped for a photo while enjoying some down time.

“Kinda bored today and wanted to see if I could still do a leap… It’s not perfect but not too shabby either,” she wrote.

Spears has been back in the spotlight after performing with G-Eazy at the MTV VMA’s in August.

She released her ninth studio album Glory on Aug. 26.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Doesn’t Listen To Her Music, She Just Sings It!

In recent Instagram posts, the music legend also posted videos of a dance class she taught for young girls.

The Grammy winner recently made headlines when she mentioned she’d like to collaborate with former beau Justin Timberlake as part of a Q&A for Most Requested Live with Romeo.