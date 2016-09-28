The full cast of Lifetime's Britney has been revealed

The Britney Spears Lifetime Biopic Has Its Cast: See Nathan Keyes in Costume as Justin Timberlake

It’s like he’s a mirror.

The full cast of Lifetime‘s Britney Spears biopic has been revealed – and Justin Timberlake‘s onscreen double is already suited up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Actor Nathan Keyes portrays Timberlake, Spears’ ex-boyfriend, and is sporting the star’s infamous aughties curls.

As previously announced, Natasha Bassett of Hail, Caesar! will portray Spears herself.

Clayton Chitty has signed on as Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline – with whom the star shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden – and Kelly McCabe will portray Spears’ other ex-hubby, Jason Alexander.

The cast outside of Spears’ love life includes Matthew Harrison as Jamie Spears, Britney’s dad, and Nicole Oliver as Lynne Spears, Britney’s mom.

Peter Benson will play the singer’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph, and Markian Tarasiuk will star as Spears’ backup dancer Wade Robson.

Tamara Thorsen rounds out the cast as Jenna Dewan Tatum, who was once a backup dancer for Timberlake’s band ‘NSYNC.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Shows off Some Sexy Moves in Behind-The-Scenes Rehearsals Videos

The network announced in August that the biopic, Britney, will follow Spears’ ascent from her Louisiana upbringing to stardom, and will touch on her personal struggles.

Spears’ rep previously said in a statement to PEOPLE and EW that she won’t be contributing to the project “in any way, shape or form… nor does it have her blessing.”