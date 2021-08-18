'Exceptional' British Comedian Sean Lock Dies at 58: Bill Bailey, Ricky Gervais Pay Tribute

British comedian Sean Lock has died at age 58.

Lock's agent confirmed the news to The Guardian on Wednesday, sharing that the late comic died at home surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy," the agent said in a statement to the outlet. "Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Lock began his career in the 1990s as a stand-up comedian. He broke into the TV world with a supporting role alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel in the 1993 series Newman and Baddiel in Pieces and later toured with them as well.

sean lock Credit: John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

In 1998, Lock scored his own BBC 4 radio show, 15 Minutes of Misery, which later expanded into the TV series, 15 Storeys High.

In 2000, he was nominated for the Perrier Comedy Award and won the British Comedy Award in the category of Best Live Comic. He was also a team captain on Jimmy Carr's Channel 4 comedy panel show, 8 Out of 10 Cats from 2005 to 2015 and its spinoff, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown from 2012 to 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the news of his death on Wednesday, his fellow comedians paid tribute to him on social media.

"Brutal news about Sean Lock today," Jimmy Carr wrote on Twitter. "I loved him. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much."

Bill Bailey, whom Lock worked with throughout his career, shared that Lock was his "dearest friend."

"It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic," he wrote. "All my thoughts are with his family.

"I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much," comedian Lee Mack similarly shared in a statement, according to Deadline.

"Such sad news," Ricky Gervais added in his own post. "RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."