Britain's Got Talent's Ian Royce Dies from 'Severe Pneumonia and Multiple Organ Failure'

"He put up a good fight but is in a better place now," a statement from the comedian's family reads

Ian Royce, a stand-up comedian best known as the warm-up act on Britain's Got Talent, has died.

His death was announced in a statement from his family shared on Twitter Tuesday, reading, "It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure."

"He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family," the statement continued. "He put up a good fight but is in a better place now."

In addition to his role on Britain's Got Talent, Royce also worked as an audience warm-up for the U.K.'s The X Factor and Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

His TV credits also included Loose Women and The Big Big Talent Show.

Last fall, Royce announced his decision to seek help at a rehabilitation center, with stars donating to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend to raise funds for his treatment.

"I am so grateful to so many for saving my life..... Thank you so much everyone and my amazing girlfriend xx" he tweeted in September, thanking Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and comedy duo Ant and Dec for their support, before adding, "thank you for a light."

On Tuesday, many figures in the entertainment industry paid tribute to Royce on social media.

"We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce. (@officialroycey<) He was an integral part of the team for many years. Our thoughts are with his beloved Roxy and all his family. RIP Roycey. We’ll never forget you," Ant and Dec wrote on Twitter.

The pair said in another tweet that Royce was a "legendary character and will not be forgotten."

"He was extremely kind, loving and supportive to me and my girls," singer Myleene Klass tweeted. "I will raise a glass tonight to this extraordinarily talented, kindhearted, loyal man."