Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyers are proving they’re quite the amicable exes!

One year after Palin, 28, and Meyers, 30, officially went their separate ways, the former couple reunited to work together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom: OG star, who recently began a career as a realtor, revealed on Instagram that she was helping her ex-husband sell his home — something she said seemed like the impossible.

“he’s happy I swear!! 🙃” she joked in the caption, referencing Meyers’ straight face in the photo. “if I can work (and sell) my ex-husband’s house – I can do anything 🏡🍻 #austinrealtor”

As the former pair posed together for the shot, Palin smiled for the camera and proudly showed off her black t-shirt that read “World’s Greatest Ex-Wife” in large white letters.

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyers Bristol Palin/Instagram

The Teen Mom OG star married Meyer in 2016 and they have two children together, Sailor Grace, 3, and Atlee Bay, almost 2. (Palin also has a 10-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.)

In February 2018, after less than two years of marriage, Meyer filed for divorce, citing “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split.

RELATED: Bristol Palin Says She Is Officially Divorced from Dakota Meyer But Is ‘Not Ready to Date’

Despite the divorce filing, the couple often posted family photographs and snapshots of each other to their social media accounts, prompting speculation that they would reconcile.

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Bristol Palin/Instagram

But in August Palin revealed the pair were officially divorced.

A month later Meyer told fans that he and Palin were getting along — because they don’t interact directly.

RELATED: Bristol Palin’s Ex Dakota Meyer Says They Don’t ‘Talk to Each Other’

“The best we ever have,” Meyer wrote on his Instagram Story in response to a fan who asked how he and Palin are currently getting along. “We don’t talk to each other.”

The Marine also shared that the “most difficult task” he’s ever encountered in life was “definitely getting the custody agreement done.”

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer with their daughters and Tripp Johnston Dakota Meyer/Instagram

As a result of the agreement, Palin was ordered to live in Texas — and was unable to return to Alaska — for the next next 16 years and 7 months. But it appears the reality star found the silver lining in the situation, as she embarked on a new career path in Texas’ real estate scene. And as her Instagram proves, the fomer couple have now found a way to communicate again. Palin began working with Austin-based Keller Williams Realty in December. She announced the news in an Instagram post alongside her new realtor headshot. Bristol Palin Araya Diaz/Getty

“Super excited to let everyone know what I’ve been working on for the past year ✨ I signed on with the Ben Kinney Team (the #1 team) at Keller Williams Realty!!” Palin wrote.

“The value and security of homeownership has been so near and dear to my heart for the past decade. Homeownership, and the investment of owning a home, have been my biggest financial security blankets as a single mother,” she continued.

“I purchased my first home – a foreclosed condo – nearly a decade ago, and have been buying and selling ever since,” Palin finished. “I cannot wait to help others in their journey of buying and selling real estate here in Austin, TX!!”