Teen Mom OG Star Bristol Palin Reveals She's Had a Stalker for 10 Years

There’s a scary reason behind Bristol Palin’s new-home jitters.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Bristol shows off her new house in Austin to her sister Piper over FaceTime before revealing that her ex-husband Dakota Meyer’s Kentucky house was recently broken into.

“So last night was my first night in the house, and I got a text message pretty late from Dakota saying that his house had got broken into,” Bristol, 28, explains. “His Kentucky house. I swear to God, it was the stalker.”

When Piper, 17, asks her if she’s positive it was her stalker, Bristol responds “for sure,” because Meyer has it on camera.

“I get maybe four hours of sleep as it is because I’ve had this constant threat for 10 years,” Bristol continues.

“The guy’s on the freakin’ loose,” Piper responds. “That is so scary.”

Bristol also reflects on moving out with her three kids: Tripp, 9, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. “It’s scary starting over, but it’s exciting at the same time,” she says.

Bristol had previously lived with Meyer in Austin. During the Oct. 22 episode of Teen Mom, she detailed how how he had moved her things out of their shared bedroom while she was in California after their breakup.

The pair called off their first wedding in May 2015 but later reunited and got married in June 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in February, and they finalized it earlier this summer. While Bristol shares her two daughters with Meyer, she shares son Tripp with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.