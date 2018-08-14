Bristol Palin Shares Photo of Son Tripp, 9, Posing with a Dead Caribou After a Hunt: 'So Proud'

Bristol Palin is one proud mama.

The new Teen Mom OG star, 27, shared an Instagram photo of her oldest son, Tripp, alongside his father, Levi Johnston, posing in front of a dead caribou — which is very closely related to reindeer — with a hunting rifle.

Palin, who is originally from Alaska, couldn’t help but gush about her 9-year-old son’s “incredible life learning experiences” in her caption.

“So proud of my son, and super thankful for his dad and stepmom for providing him with such incredible life learning experiences at such a young age!! #provider #fillingthefreezer,” Palin wrote.

She added, “(and please before you start calling peta – remember where your beef/chicken come from.. it doesn’t get more organic than this).”

Sarah Palin, Tripp’s grandmother, also shared the photo on Tuesday and couldn’t stop gushing about her pride in his “successful harvest.”

“My grandkids’ smiles say it all: ‘There’s no WiFi out here, but there is no better connection!’ Proud of Tripp’s successful harvest with his dad; thankful my own dad taught us to hunt & harvest, conserve, get outdoors, eat organic, appreciate Alaska’s uniqueness, & respect America’s freedoms! 🇺🇸🏔,” she wrote in the caption.

“There are many paths to take throughout life ~ I recommend you choose some that are dirt and tundra🏕🇺🇸,” she added.

The former Alaska governor also shared a photo of herself hunting with her father in what appears to be a family tradition for them.

Sarah Palin instragram gallery https://www.instagram.com/p/Bmdw8ypnIgv/?taken-by=sarahpalin97

In July, the younger Palin made headlines when she confirmed she had signed on to join the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

Palin shared a photo of herself and her three children — including daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 15 months — and a small camera crew in the background.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

An MTV spokesperson also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Palin welcomed Tripp in 2008 when she was 17 years old. She shares her daughters with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

After reports about Palin’s casting first broke, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry spoke out about the news, writing on Twitter: “Bristol Palin & Cheyenne & Cory for Teen Mom OG? Our producers sure know what to do,” along with a blushing emoji.

She clarified that she was “not hating whatsoever,” but “just surprised.”

Former cast member Farrah Abraham left the show earlier this year after settling a lawsuit against MTV’s parent company Viacom in March for an undisclosed amount.

This won’t be Palin’s first time on TV: She previously starred in the Lifetime reality series Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp in 2012 and briefly appeared in The Secret Life of an American Teenager in 2010.