Bristol Palin Tells Mom Sarah 'My Life Is Not Perfect at All' in First Teen Mom OG Teaser

Bristol Palin is opening up about life as a teen mom.

During the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday night, MTV tweeted the first teaser of Bristol in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

In the promo, the 27-year-old mother of three speaks with her mother, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, about her life as a young mom.

“I was a teen mom,” she says. “My life is not perfect at all.”

Sarah, 54, responds, “Amen.”

In another scene, Bristol can be heard saying, “I want to do what’s best for my kids.”

Bristol confirmed she was joining the MTV reality series in July by sharing a shot of herself posing with her children, while a small film crew stood in the background.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

An MTV spokesperson also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Bristol is the oldest daughter of Sarah and was just 17 years old when she gave birth to her first child, son Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, in 2008.

Since then, she has welcomed two more children — daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 14 months — whom she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

After reports about Palin’s casting first broke, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry spoke out about the news, writing on Twitter: “Bristol Palin & Cheyenne & Cory for Teen Mom OG? Our producers sure know what to do,” along with a blushing emoji.

She clarified that she was “not hating whatsoever,” but “just surprised.”

Former cast member Farrah Abraham left the show earlier this year after settling a lawsuit against MTV’s parent company Viacom in March for an undisclosed amount.

This won’t be Palin’s first time on TV: She previously starred in the Lifetime reality series Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp in 2012 and briefly appeared in The Secret Life of an American Teenager in 2010.

Teen Mom OG premieres on Monday, Oct. 1 on MTV.