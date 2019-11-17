Bristol Palin and Her Rumored New Boyfriend Appear to Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Bristol Palin is seemingly no longer single.

The former Teen Mom OG star, 29, shared an Instagram photo on Saturday from the Texas A&M football game with a man that appears to be her new boyfriend, Jason Moore.

Palin simply captioned the photo with a heart-eyed emoji, while Moore shared the same photo with a bible verse caption, “James 1:17.”

The full quote from the Bible verse reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

“Okeyyyy!” Palin’s mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, wrote in the comments section.

Moore used to be a quarterback for the Texas A&M football team and lives in Austin, according to his Instagram bio.

A rep for Palin did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In April, Palin announced that she was quitting Teen Mom OG — which chronicled the tensions between her and ex-husband Dakota Meyer as their relationship unraveled. Palin shares daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2, with Meyer and son Tripp, 10, with ex Levi Johnston.

In 2015, Palin and Meyer called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016.

Less than two years later, they broke up for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February 2018. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.

Their emotional decision to call their relationship quits unfolded on the MTV series, with Meyer acknowledging that his anxiety and PTSD put a strain on the marriage. (A former U.S. Marine, he was the only surviving member of his platoon during the war in Afghanistan.) But Meyer previously told PEOPLE that the “relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG.“

“Our relationship has had struggles from day one,” he said. “I think we tried our best. I can definitely say that I tried in this relationship.”

In March, Palin revealed on Instagram that she was helping her ex-husband sell his home — something she deemed impossible.

“He’s happy I swear!! 🙃” she joked in the caption, referencing Meyers’ straight face in the photo. “if I can work (and sell) my ex-husband’s house – I can do anything 🏡🍻 #austinrealtor.”

As the former pair posed together for the shot, Palin smiled for the camera and proudly showed off her black t-shirt that read “World’s Greatest Ex-Wife” in large white letters.