Bristol Palin Meets Her Teen Mom OG Costars for the First Time

Bristol Palin has the support of her new Teen Mom OG costars.

The mom of three, 27, recently joined Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout McKinney and fellow new addition Cheyenne Floyd, for a night out. Baltierra, 26, posted a group shot on her Instagram on Monday night, captioning it, “Nice meeting you ladies ❤️ welcome to the #TeenMomOG side 😎.” She also tagged the other four women’s Instagram accounts.

The trailer for the new season of Teen Mom OG dropped on Monday and shows how Floyd, 25, and Palin are fitting into the series. Palin’s storyline involves her ex-husband Dakota Meyer, whom she divorced earlier this year. They have two daughters together: Sailor, 2 and Atlee, 1. Palin also has another child, a 9-year-old boy named Tripp, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. She gave birth to him when she was 18 and her mother was running for vice president.

Meanwhile, Floyd seems to be struggling with her own romantic relationships and co-parenting with fellow MTV star Cory Wharton. They have a 1½-year-old daughter named Ryder.

The daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin confirmed that she would be joining the cast of the reality show in July 2018 with an Instagram of herself posing with her children, while a small film crew stood in the background.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

The Teen Mom OG Instagram account confirmed the news about Floyd last week with a sweet photo captioned: “Welcome to the #TeenMomOG family, Cheyenne!”

Floyd, 25, made her TV debut during season 3 of Are You The One? and then placed third on The Challenge: Rivals III, where she met Wharton, who will also be appearing on Teen Mom OG. Following the announcement, he tweeted: “Is the world ready to see me as a dad ?????? #TeenMomOG.”

Is the world ready to see me as a dad ??????🤔 #TeenMomOG — Cory Wharton (@MTVCoryWharton) September 6, 2018

The eighth season of Teen Mom OG premieres Oct. 1 on MTV.