Bristol Palin Is Joining Teen Mom OG After Farrah Abraham's Exit: Reports

Teen Mom OG is adding a new but familiar face to its cast.

Bristol Palin is set to join the the popular and long-running MTV reality show, according to Variety and TMZ.

Both Bristol and MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The 27-year-old mother of three was 17 years old when she gave birth to her first child, son Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, in 2008.

The eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, Bristol first made headlines when her pregnancy was announced during her mother’s run for vice president in 2008. She was campaigning with then-Republican presidential nominee John McCain.

Bristol Palin Araya Diaz/Getty

Since then, Bristol has welcomed two more children — daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 14 months — who she shares with husband Dakota Meyer. The couple wed in 2016.

Meyer, 30, filed for divorce in February 2018 and cited “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split.

Despite the divorce filing, the couple often posts family photographs and snapshots of each other to their social media accounts.

In May, Meyer shared a smiling photo of Bristol in which he gushed about her recent achievement.

“Couldn’t be prouder of @bsmp2 for passing her real estate exam today!” Meyer wrote in the caption, adding, “Congratulations I love you.”

The cast of Teen Mom OG is welcoming a new member after Farrah Abraham's exit MTV

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry spoke out about the news of Bristol reportedly joining the series, writing on Twitter,”Bristol palin & cheyenne & Cory for teen mom og? Our producers sure know what to do,” along with a blushing emoji.

She clarified that she was “not hating whatsoever. I’m just surprised.”

Bristol palin & cheyenne & Cory for teen mom og? Our producers sure know what to do 😳 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 19, 2018

I also am not hating whatsoever. I’m just surprised — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 19, 2018

The MTV reality show follows the lives of Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout.

Former cast member Farrah Abraham left the show after settling a lawsuit against MTV’s parent company Viacom in March for an undisclosed amount.

After Abraham’s exit, former Teen Mom 3 member Mackenzie McKee was rumored to be in talks to replace her and she seemingly confirmed the news when she tweeted a link to an article that said she had joined the cast.

Both McKee and MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This won’t be Bristol’s first time on TV: she previously starred in the Lifetime reality series Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp in 2012 and briefly appeared in The Secret Life of an American Teenager in 2010.

TMZ was the first to report the news.