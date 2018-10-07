Bristol Palin Apologizes to Dakota Meyer for Being 'Cold': 'Divorce Is the Best Thing'

Bristol Palin and her ex-husband Dakota Meyer are opening up about their heartbreak.

In a clip from Teen Mom OG shot before their divorce was finalized, the duo confronts their problems after sending 9-year-old Tripp, Palin’s son with ex Levi Johnston, and 2-year-old Sailor Grace, one of Palin and Meyer’s daughters, out of the room.

“Are you okay? Are you okay?” Palin, 27, asks Meyer, 30, with whom she also shares 17-month-old daughter Atlee Bay.

“We’re both unhappy,” Palin starts. “I was a single mom for a long time, but being married, I’m more lonely now than I’ve ever been. And I know that he’s probably more lonely now than he’s ever been. I think that we don’t know how to coexist together at all.”

Meyer, a former U.S. Marine who was the only surviving member of his platoon during the war in Afghanistan, agrees. “It’s been tough,” he says. “I mean, 99 percent of our problems in this family, in our marriage, is my anxiety and my PTSD, whether you want to believe or justify it or not.”

Palin and Meyer called off their first wedding in May 2015 but later reunited and got married in June 2016. Then Meyer filed for divorce in February.

“I fully take responsibility of becoming cold,” Palin answers. “And I am sorry. I’m sorry that I’m that way. I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

Meyer explains why the split is weighing on him. “Obviously, Bristol doesn’t want to be together anymore, and for me, I guess I get that same feeling that I do with my teammates: I failed again and I’m helpless again. That’s the hard part of it because I know where my heart is. I know that I love her and I know that I give her my everything.”

“You’re not a failure,” Palin says. “You’re not a failure at all.”

Meyer recently told PEOPLE that the relationship had problems for a long time. “This relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG,” he said.

“Our relationship has had struggles from day one. I think we tried our best,” he added. “I can definitely say that I tried in this relationship.”