Bristol Palin's Ex Dakota Meyer Slams Teen Mom: It's 'Trailer Trash Real Housewives'

Bristol Palin‘s ex-husband Dakota Meyer is not a fan of Teen Mom OG.

As the latest season of the MTV reality series chronicles the couple’s emotional divorce, Meyer, 30, is speaking out about how he feels the show misrepresents parenting.

“What’s sad is that @Viacom has turned @TeenMom into a trailer trash Real Housewives instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are,” he tweeted Monday. “I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like, since they can’t seem to figure it out.”

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, he added in the caption that “parenting is way more than everyone sitting around bitching about their ex’s [sic].”

Although Meyer was critical of Teen Mom OG, he had kinder words for Palin, 28, in a YouTube video he later shared to his account, which he called “Episode 1 of Ask Dakota Meyer.” In the video, the former U.S. Marine responded to a question about their co-parenting situation, which he said had been “awesome” lately.

“I would say that our relationship today is better than it’s ever been,” Meyer said.

In 2015, Meyer and Palin called off their first planned wedding days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016, welcoming their second daughter, Atlee, in May 2017. They also share daughter Sailor, now 2.

Less than two years later, the couple split for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.

When he spoke to PEOPLE in October, Meyer said the couple’s “relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG.“

“Our relationship has had struggles from day one,” he said. “I think we tried our best. I can definitely say that I tried in this relationship.”

He also said they’ve managed to co-parent without much contact.

“I understand how important it is for both parents to be in a child’s life,” he said. “To co-parent with her is important to me. We communicate when necessary. I would say I’m happy with our relationship. I think that it’s right where it needs to be.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.