Bristol Palin's Ex Dakota Meyer Says They Don't 'Talk to Each Other'

New Teen Mom star Bristol Palin and her ex Dakota Meyer are keeping their distance following their split.

Early last month, Palin, 27, confirmed that she and Meyer — whom she married in 2016 — had officially divorced.

Now, it seems that the former couple is no longer speaking, even as they co-parent daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 16 months

While interacting with fans on social media Monday, Meyer revealed that he and Palin are getting along — because they don’t interact directly.

“The best we ever have,” Meyer wrote on his Instagram Story in response to a fan who asked how he and Palin are currently getting along. “We don’t talk to each other.”

The Marine also shared that the “most difficult task” he’s ever encountered in life was “definitely getting the custody agreement done.”

“I just prayed and God put an opportunity in place that allowed me to get what I wanted. When God’s done working on you and you listen to him. He will give you what you want. I believe that with every moral fiber of my being,” he wrote.

He told his followers that “being a dad is a title I take very seriously and is by far the most important role I’ve been given.”

“I love EVERYTHING about it,” he said about fatherhood. “But my favorite is when I can make them laugh. They deserve the world and all the happiness their hearts could get so when I feel like I’m giving them that, nothing can compare.”

His responses comes after mother of three Palin — she also shares 9-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston — addressed their split with fans via her own Instagram Story over the weekend.

When asked how she gained enough courage to ask for a divorce, Palin confirmed that it was Meyer who initiated the process: “I didn’t he filed,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

She also said she will be living in Texas — and is unable to return to Alaska — for the next nearly 17 years as a result of the custody agreement.

“My ex would never let me move back home so Texas it is for the next 16 years, 7 months,” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

In February 2018, after less than two years of marriage, Meyer, 30, filed for divorce, citing “discord or conflict of personalities” as the reason for their split.

Soon, MTV audiences will get to see inside the life of the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin when she makes her debut on Teen Mom OG.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she wrote in July.