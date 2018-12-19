Bristol Palin's Ex Dakota Meyer Apologizes for Harsh Comments He Made About Her on Teen Mom OG

Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin are working on their relationship.

Meyer has apologized for speaking negatively about his ex-wife during Monday’s Teen Mom OG finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In regards to the comment on tonight’s @teenmom episode insinuating Bristol is anything other than a great mother is deeply regretted on my part,” he wrote on Instagram. “Looking back and seeing my behavior does not represent the man that I strive to be.”

Meyer and Palin, who split earlier this year, share daughters, Atlee, 19 months, and Sailor, 2.

“Going forward I have made the commitment to Bristol to work towards a better relationship and putting our children’s best interest before my own,” he concluded.

On the finale, the exes met to discuss how to improve their co-parenting situation — but the conversation quickly takes a sharp turn.

“My biggest concern, obviously, is just making sure that we’re doing what’s best for the girls and not just sticking it to each other,” said Palin, 28. “I need advice on how not to bug you and how I can communicate better with you.”

“Honestly, the best way for you to communicate with me is just not talk about me — [don’t] bring me up, [don’t] put me in your social media,” Meyer responded.

Bristol Palin/Instagram

As the conversation continued to escalate, Meyer said he didn’t want to have a relationship with Palin outside of co-parenting.

“Since you’ve been gone, ask me how many anxiety attacks I’ve had — zero. I don’t want to have a friendship with you. You’re a co-parent,” he said. “Write me if it has to do with the girls. Outside that, I don’t want to be around you.”

Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin

Palin shot back, saying her ex has “major issues” that have “nothing” to do with her.

“I think you’ve had these issues from before we were married, and I think that you need work on yourself, Dakota, just like I’m working on myself,” she said.

“There’s one of on this show who’s being real, and there’s one of us who’s acting,” Meyer alleged. “We can have a better relationship for our daughters when you stop being a compulsive liar.”

Meyer, a former U.S. Marine, was the only surviving member of his platoon during the war in Afghanistan and has struggled with anxiety and PTSD. He revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he had been hospitalized over anxiety issues.

“Anxiety is a bitch!” he captioned a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. “#ownthedash #anxietysucks.”

This season of Teen Mom OG has chronicled tensions between Palin and Meyer as their relationship unraveled. In 2015, the couple called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a big, splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016.

Less than two years later, they split for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.

Their emotional decision to call it quits has unfolded on the show, with Meyer acknowledging that his anxiety and PTSD put strain on the marriage. But Meyer recently told PEOPLE that the “relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG.“

Both have been critical of their portrayal on the show, with Meyer calling it “trailer trash Real Housewives“ and Palin blasting MTV for “inaccuracies and false narratives.”