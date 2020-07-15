In December, Palin revealed she was single after dating her ex Jason Moore for several months

Does Bristol Palin have a new man in her life?

The former Teen Mom star's relationship status came into question over the weekend when she posted an Instagram photo with a new guy.

"Hometown," she captioned the post with a check mark emoji while posing alongside Zach Towers.

In the photo, the two have their arms around each other while standing in a lake in Palin's native Alaska.

While Palin, 29, didn't confirm the relationship in the comments, she jokingly admitted that the two had to take more than one photo together to get it right.

"How do you look so freaking cute in waders?" one fan asked, prompting Palin to reply, "14 photos later girl."

According to Towers' LinkedIn profile, he is based in Texas and has worked in construction and as a commercial project manager.

Palin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In December, Palin revealed she was single after dating her ex Jason Moore for several months. Moore was the mother-of-three’s first public boyfriend since her divorce from Dakota Meyer.

Last year, Palin announced that she was quitting Teen Mom OG — which chronicled the tensions between her and her ex-husband as their relationship unraveled. Palin shares daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3, with Meyer, and son Tripp, 11, with ex Levi Johnston.

In 2015, Palin and Meyer called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016.

Less than two years later, they broke up for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February 2018. Palin announced on Instagram in August 2019 that the proceedings had been finalized.