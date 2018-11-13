Bristol Palin‘s ex-husband Dakota Meyer claims the mother of three tried to imprison him for 18 months over an alleged financial error.

The 30-year-old Afghanistan war veteran opened up about his allegations on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG while talking to show producers Kerthy and Larry.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Meyer claimed the couple’s oldest daughter, Sailor, told him, “I’m mad at daddy because daddy stole mommy’s money.”

And he later asked the producers about his child’s remark. “It’s like, how does my 2-year-old know anything about what’s going on between me and Bristol? I know I don’t talk about it in front of them,” Meyer said.

Kerthy asked Meyer what the dispute between the two had been about.

“My accountant deposited the money into the wrong account when we first got divorced,” Meyer said of money that was apparently owed to Palin after the two separated. “The day of that we signed the agreement — she didn’t know it was an auto deposit.”

Kerthy asked, “So there was a clerical error?”

Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer MTV (2)

RELATED: Teen Mom OG’s Bristol Palin Breaks Down in Tears of Frustration After Splitting from Dakota Meyer

“Yeah, she tried to put me in jail for 18 months over it,” Meyer alleged. “It was bulls—. I feel like all the time she’s trying to bait me in and it’s just not going to work.”

Palin, 28, claimed her ex “stole” money from her in a clip in which she spoke to her friend, Marina.

“Yesterday, I checked my email and I got another bill from my attorney,” she explained. “Thousands and thousands of dollars that it’s costing me going back and forth with Dakota just to prove my point that he’s in the wrong about the money that he stole.”

The mother of three said she was continuing their contentious divorce for “the principal of [Meyer] stealing something that’s not yours.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bristol Palin’s Husband Dakota Meyer Files for Divorce After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

She explained she was caught between drawing “the line in the sand” between the two or “just saying maybe someday he’ll have a conscious and maybe someday he’ll look back and say, ‘Wow, I was in the wrong.'”

Of marrying Meyer, she added, “I was just a sucker.”

“It’s been a long two years and I’m thankful that I’m out of this situation,” she said. “And I just hope that this bulls— of this high school cheerleading squad — literally, that’s what it is – is squashed and he can grow up.”

Bristol and Meyer called off their first wedding in May 2015 but later reunited and got married in June 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in February and they finalized it earlier this summer.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.