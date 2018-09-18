Bristol Palin Says Former Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Is 'Searching for Attention'

Bristol Palin isn’t actually trying to replace former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.

Last month, Abraham, who parted ways with parent company Viacom last fall, shaded her Teen Mom OG successor when she told The Blast, “She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline.”

Now, Palin, 27, is setting the record straight.

“I heard that Farrah had said something about you saying, ‘She looks like she wants to be me.’ What did you do when you heard that?” Jenny McCarthy asked Palin on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Initially, Palin gave Abraham, 27, the benefit of the doubt.

“Girlfriend, like, I watch the show and I kind of felt bad. I know how it feels to be judged off the bat. I feel like I walk into a room and people are like, ‘Oh,’ just whispers, you know? So I always watch the show and I’m like, you know, maybe she’s just misunderstood. You know, poor girl. I feel so bad because I feel the same way,” Palin said.

But things changed when Palin learned what Abraham was saying about her.

“And then after it was announced that I was on the show, it’s just like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be me.’ It’s like, girlfriend, you could not pay me to want to be anything like you,” Palin said. “Honestly. So no, I’m not trying to be like her. This is the only time I’m going to address it because I can’t stand people like that, that are just searching for attention. It’s poke, poke, poke. It’s like, no, you’re like that on the show because that’s how you are.”

While Palin won’t be crossing paths with Abraham on the show, would the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor and U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin still have starred on the series if Abraham hadn’t left?

“Yeah, I mean I think that this show is amazing because it shows five girls — our different lives that are so completely different,” Palin said. “That sheds light on so many different things.”

Although Palin admitted that she might be a bit nervous when it comes to on-air reunions with the cast, she’s confident in who she is.

“I’m pretty confident. I’m good,” said Palin. “I know who I am and I don’t have to sit here and question that. … And I met all the girls and they are like incredible.”

Teen Mom OG returns Oct. 1 to MTV.