Bristol Palin couldn’t contain her disappointment after splitting from ex Dakota Meyer.

On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the MTV star began to cry when she arrived at the home she shared with the Afghanistan war veteran in Texas after a trip to California, only to find that he had moved her things out of their shared bedroom.

“Did daddy move all of mommy’s stuff in here? Wow,” Palin, 27, said as she looked around the house.

Walking into what appeared to be a sparsely decorated guest room, she said, “Wow, mommy got a new room.”

MTV producer Kristen asked Palin if she had talked to Meyer about their divorce.

“I haven’t talked to him. I have no idea where he is. None. I’m just disappointed. I guess that that’s how he wants to be,” Palin told the producer.

Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG MTV

When asked if their 2-year-old daughter Sailor understood what was going on between the two, Palin said, “I am hoping she’s at an age where she just doesn’t understand it.”

“So, hopefully, she doesn’t know what’s going on. She just thinks he’s at work. That’s what I always tell her, ‘He’s at work,’ ” Palin explained. “Because I don’t know where he’s at, and I don’t blame him for not wanting to be around me.”

“I just think it’s complete [bulls—] that my stuff is moved,” she continued, holding her head in her hands and speaking through tears.

“I’m just disappointed. I’m just disappointed because it’s, like, in our divorce I didn’t ask for anything. All I asked for is the money that I put into this house, to have that back,” she added. “Even with all the furniture, I bought everything in this house. I’m not going to be petty, I’m not going to take any of that, I’m not going to sit here and take the dishes that I bought.”

Bristol Palin MTV

“That to me is just petty,” she said.

Talking to her sister, Piper, earlier in the episode, Palin admitted she didn’t want “any sort of drama” as she and Meyer continued with their divorce proceedings.

“I feel like I’m starting from scratch. I can’t move back to Alaska, where I have the support system and the resources to fall back on,” she said. “It’s not a good situation.”

“I’m just hoping that we can get over the hurdle and move on,” Palin continued. “I just want to rip the Band-Aid off and get it over with. I don’t want to fight or have any sort of drama. At all.”

Palin and Meyer called off their first wedding in May 2015 but later reunited and got married in June 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in February and they finalized it earlier this summer.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.