Bristol Palin and Boyfriend Janson Moore Split Less Than 2 Months After Going Instagram Official

Bristol Palin is starting 2020 as a single woman.

On Sunday, Palin, 29, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story that ranged from matters of parenting to career advice, but when the topic of her relationship status popped up, she expressed in no uncertain terms that she was currently single.

“Are you dating anyone?” one fan asked, to which the former Teen Mom OG star replied, “noo” in a since-deleted post, according to E! News.

The news comes weeks after Palin seemed to make her rumored boyfriend Janson Moore, 24, Instagram official by posting a photo of the two of them smiling at a Texas A&M football game on Nov. 16.

Palin simply captioned the photo with a heart-eyed emoji, while Moore shared the same photo with the Bible verse caption, “James 1:17.” The posts have now been deleted from both of their Instagram accounts, though the two still follow each other.

The full quote from the Bible verse that Moore cited reads, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

“Okeyyyy!” Palin’s mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, wrote in the comments section at the time.

Moore — who used to be a quarterback for the Texas A&M football team and lives in Austin according to his Instagram bio — was the mother-of-three’s first public boyfriend since her divorce from Dakota Meyer.

In April, Palin announced that she was quitting Teen Mom OG — which chronicled the tensions between her and ex-husband as their relationship unraveled. Palin shares daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 2, with Meyer, and son Tripp, 11, with ex Levi Johnston.

In 2015, Palin and Meyer called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016.

Less than two years later, they broke up for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February 2018. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.