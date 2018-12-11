Bristol Palin Blasts MTV's Teen Mom OG Over 'Inaccuracies and False Narratives'

Bristol Palin isn’t happy with her portrayal on MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

The eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin joined the cast this summer, and she put the reality show on blast Monday for what she considers to be “inaccuracies and false narratives.”

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today — let’s be real,” began Palin, 28, in the caption to a photo of herself with her three kids. (She shares daughters, Atlee, 19 months, and Sailor, 2, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers, and son Tripp, 9, with ex Levi Johnston.)

“I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ … my babies, my family, my close friends — they know the TRUTH,” she continued. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my a– off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life. @mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues. All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

“Don’t get me wrong — I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months — but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama,” she added. “Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This season of Teen Mom OG has chronicled tensions between Palin and Meyers as their relationship unraveled. In 2015, the couple called off their first planned wedding — which was supposed to be a big, splashy affair in Kentucky — days before the May 23 date. They later reunited and quietly tied the knot in June 2016.

Less than two years later, they split for good, with Meyer filing for divorce in February. Palin announced on Instagram in August that the proceedings had been finalized.

Their emotional decision to call it quits has unfolded on the show, with Meyer acknowledging that his anxiety and PTSD put strain on the marriage. (A former U.S. Marine, he was the only surviving member of his platoon during the war in Afghanistan.) But Meyer recently told PEOPLE that the “relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG.“

“Our relationship has had struggles from day one,” he said. “I think we tried our best. I can definitely say that I tried in this relationship.”

He also said they’ve managed to co-parent without much contact.

“I understand how important it is for both parents to be in a child’s life,” he said. “To co-parent with her is important to me. We communicate when necessary. I would say I’m happy with our relationship. I think that it’s right where it needs to be.”

But on Monday’s episode, Meyer accused Palin of creating drama between them for the show.

“You know what? Pick up the phone or text me when there’s not cameras around,” he told her. “Show me that you’re going to have genuine intentions, and it ain’t just for the show to start some drama.”

“To me, Bristol is like a kid,” he said to a producer later. “She’s more worried about the court of public opinion than she is about getting in there and [parenting] our kids. And that’s what the show’s done to her. She’s more focused on the show and her image than she is about what’s in the best interests of the kids.”

Meyer has also expressed his discontent with the show, calling it “trailer trash Real Housewives” earlier this month.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.