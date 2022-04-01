Trace surprised Romeike with the proposal after pretending to have someone hire her for a photography job

Bringing Up Bates' Trace Bates Is Engaged to Lydia Romeike: 'It All Fell Into Place Perfectly'

Trace Bates is Engaged!

The 25-year-old Bringing Up Bates alum announced his engagement to girlfriend Lydia Romeike in an Instagram post on Thursday. Trace popped the question on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Photos from the engagement day show Romeike in a turquoise gown as Trace slips a ring on her finger. The scene was set with candles and white rose petals as the couple overlooked the Knoxville skyline.

But it turns out, that wasn't Romeike's original engagement outfit. Trace explained that in order to surprise her, he created a fake work event for his photographer girlfriend so she wouldn't be suspicious about going to the rooftop.

The reality star shared a video from the original engagement, which saw a shocked Romeike saying "yes."

"I really wanted to surprise Lydia, so I had someone call and 'hire' her to do a photo shoot on the rooftop," he captioned the video. "Since I knew she would be dressed in work clothes, I brought her an extra outfit to change into afterward for some classy photos together. The element of surprise meant everything to us, and it all fell into place perfectly."

Trace's family members flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Whitney Bates wrote, "AWWWWW 😍🥲🥺 love this!!" while Carlin Bates commented "so sweet."

And the Bates family's official Instagram account added, "The sweetest reel ever!!!" and "Most romantic setting! This was awesome!! Love it!!"

Romeikie shared the news on her own Instagram account, writing the word "yes" 49 times.

Trace Bates, Lydia Romeike engaged Credit: @tiffandcalebkphotos

And he's not the only Bates kid to get engaged in recent months. Lawson Bates announced his engagement to Tiffany Espensen during a trip to Tuscany, Italy in October after less than a year of dating.