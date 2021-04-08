Bringing Up Bates Star Katie Bates Is Engaged to Travis Clark After Year-Long Courtship

Katie Bates just reached a major milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Travis Clark.

The Bringing Up Bates star, 20, got engaged to Clark on Wednesday after one year of courting. Clark, 20 popped the question at a gazebo at The Reach Key West resort in Florida, PEOPLE has confirmed.

For the proposal, Clark arranged to have a huge floral display by Duarte Floral Design and performed a song that he specially wrote for his now-fiancé. Both of their parents were in attendance.

"We are beyond excited to announce we're engaged!" the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement to PEOPLE. "A lot of prayer has gone into this decision, along with plenty of anticipation and celebration! We're so thankful to our family and friends who helped make this day possible! There's no way to describe the magical ambiance of the setting overlooking the beach at Key West. It was perfect in every way!"

Bates told PEOPLE that she "loved everything" about their special evening and was impressed by how Clark pulled it all off.

"Travis really pulled a huge surprise when he announced that we would be traveling to Key West, along with both sets of parents. We had a day full of activities on the island, including a sunset cruise, a conch train tour of the island and a sand sculpting class," she said. "But of course, my favorite details revolve around all that Travis did to make the proposal so special."

Katie Bates Is Engaged to Travis Clark Image zoom Credit: @dariankaiaphotography

She continued, "He hired a professional florist and a professional photographer to make sure it was picture perfect. But the most meaningful and sentimental part was the special song that he wrote for this occasion. He played his guitar and sang it right before he popped the question, and it was an easy question to answer, because I have fallen in love with my best friend!"

Clark, for his part, noted what a "special moment" the proposal was for the pair. "The highlight of it all was that she said yes! I have been waiting for and planning for this day, and now I feel like God has answered my prayer! Now, I'm just looking forward to God directing our futures together," he added.

After meeting through mutual friends in 2019, the pair began courting the following year. Since then, Bates and Clark have made public declarations about their love for each other on multiple occasions.

The reality star recently celebrated Clark's birthday by sharing several cute snaps of the pair. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳 I love you," she captioned the sweet post on March 8.

Katie bates and travis clark engaged Image zoom Credit: Katie bates/ instagram

When they celebrated Valentine's Day together, Bates noted beneath an Instagram pic of the duo that she wished she "could freeze time" to be with her beau "forever." Clark, equally expressed his gratitude for the UPtv star by writing, "Thankful I get to call you my Valentine's for two years in a row ... Looking forward to many more."

Bates also called Clark her "best friend" during their Colorado getaway in early February.

The Bates family has had a lot to celebrate in recent months. In January, PEOPLE announced that Tori Bates and her husband, Bobby Smith, are expecting their third child together. The couple, who also share sons Robert Ellis IV and Kolter Gray, plan to name their daughter Charlotte Raine.