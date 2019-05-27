Bringing Up Bates Star Carlin Bates Marries Evan Stewart

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates is a married woman!

The reality star, 21, tied the knot with fiancé Evan Stewart Saturday in a romantic ceremony in Tennessee.

“’I Do’ forever and always 🖤 5.25.19,’” Carlin captioned a post featuring her and her groom holding hands over their passports.

She later shared the first glimpse at the ceremony with a sweet black-and-white shot of her kissing Stewart, 23.

“Extraordinarily Magical,” she captioned the post. “It’s impossible to take a deep breath and soak in every moment when every moment is taking your breath away.”

Stewart also gave his Instagram followers a peek at their nuptials, sharing a photo of him clicking his heels together as he and Carlin headed down the aisle.

“Jumping for joy to have this beautiful girl as my wife!” he wrote. “I can’t believe our wedding day has already come and gone, but it couldn’t have been more perfect!”

The ceremony took place at Castleton Farms in Loudon, Tennessee, with about 500 friends and family in attendance, including bridesmaid Joy-Anna Duggar, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

“Today happened so fast. I feel like it was a blink of an eye, and all of a sudden I have this husband who’s wonderful, and I feel like I’m in a piece of heaven for sure,” Carlin told the outlet.

Photos shared to social media reveal Carlin wore a long-sleeved dress from Nicole Spose that featured lace embellishments on top and a flowing tulle skirt on the bottom.

The happy couple was engaged in September, and obtained their marriage license on Wednesday.

“Best 40 bucks I’ve ever spent,” Stewart wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the couple holding the license. “Marriage license is signed, and three days can’t come fast enough!”

It’s been a busy month for Carlin, who graduated last week from Liberty University with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

“2019 is definitely the biggest year of my life!” she wrote on Instagram.

She and Stewart started dating in September 2016 after they were set up by Carlin’s sister, Erin, and they publicly announced their courtship in March 2017.

Stewart popped the question in September at Portland Head Lighthouse during a romantic trip to Portland, Maine.

“To say ‘yes’ to the man of my dreams is an opportunity that is a once in a lifetime dream come true!” Carlin told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’m overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness that Evan put into this surprise destination engagement,” she said. “It was a magical place with the one person that completes me in every way! I’m overjoyed to be his fiancée!”