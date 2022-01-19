Bringing Up Bates Season 11 Will Not Air 'as Planned,' Network Announces

Bringing Up Bates has been taken off the air by UPtv.

The network announced on Tuesday that it would not be moving forward with the show, which was expected to premiere its 11th season in February.

"We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

"When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons," the statement continued.

"Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We're looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future," the statement concluded.

In September, UPtv had announced news of renewing the reality TV series for season 11.

Audiences followed the lives of parents Gil, 57, and Kelly, 55, who raised their 19 children: Zach, Michaela, Katie, Erin, Lawson, Carlin, Nathan, Alyssa, Tori, Trace, Josie, Jackson, Warden, Isaiah, Addallee, Ellie, Callie-Anna, Judson and Jeb.

Prior to getting their own TLC show United Bates of America in 2012, the Bates family was featured on the Duggar family's 19 Kids and Counting. During a season 5 episode in 2011, the two families, who are both fundamental Baptist Christians, made plans for a visit to Missouri together. (Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are parents to nine girls and 10 boys, while the Bates have 10 girls and nine boys.)

Since Bringing Up Bates first premiered in January 2015, the size of the family has only gotten bigger as many of the Bates kids have gotten married and created families of their own.

On Tuesday, the Bates family shared a statement in response to their show getting dropped by UPtv.

"As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes. One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing Up Bates episodes. We realize God's timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!" the family wrote in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

"The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result. Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible," their statement continued. "They have become family and have impacted us forever. We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us."