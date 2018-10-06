Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates married her fiancé Kelton Balka in a romantic outdoor ceremony overlooking the Tennessee mountains on Friday.

Bates, 19, wore an A-line, long-sleeve white gown with a high-necked lace bodice and flowing skirt with a long train, according to photos posted to the UPtv reality series’ Instagram page. Her blonde locks styled down in beach waves, Bates opted for a crown of green leaves, with the natural accessory matching the bouquet of flowing wild greenery and flowers she carried.

Balka, 23, kept it casual in a dark suit and vest worn without a jacket. Paired with a crisp white shirt, he accessorized his wedding look with a floral red tie.

Both said “I do” in front of a circular arbor made of lush greenery while an audience of family and friends looked on.

Instagram/Kat_Bates

The couple’s courtship goes back to July 2017, per social media.

“I cannot wait to marry the love of my life,” Bates wrote on Instagram following their engagement in June.

Balka echoed the sentiment, penning, “Cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you, Baby Girl.”

Kelton Balka and Josie Bates Kelton Balka/Instagram

Their wedding party, which was tagged in another photo on Bringing Up Bates‘ Instagram, included Bates’ sisters Alyssa Webster, Carlin Bates and Katie Bates, as well as her sister-in-law Whitney Bates and Kelton’s sister Ariana Balka.

All the bridesmaids were dressed in coordinating pink dresses and their hair was pulled back in messy buns, and each carried bouquets similar to Josie’s.

Kelton’s groomsman — who wore suits similar to his but with suspenders instead of vests — included his brother Grant Balka, Tori Bates’ husband Bobby Smith, and Josie’s brother Trace Bates. Evan Stewart, Carlin’s fiancé, was also included.

Bradley and Kaci Lynn Bates, Josie’s niece and nephew, also had a special part in the ceremony. Zach and Whitney Bates’ adorable kids wore outfits similar to the bride and groom and walked their cousins down the aisle.

According to Us Weekly, Josie’s father, Pastor Gil Bates, officiated the ceremony — which took place at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, Tennessee. Josie’s sisters Tori, Erin Paine, and brother Lawson Bates all contributed music.

Several members of the Duggar family were also on hand, Us reports, including Jim Bob, Michelle, Josh, Anna, Jedediah, Joy-Anna and Jackson.

Late last month, Josie shard a photo of she and Kelton picking up their marriage license at the Knox County Clerk Office.

Wedding bells will next be for Carlin and Stewart. PEOPLE reported their engagement exclusively in September. “To say ‘yes’ to the man of my dreams is an opportunity that is a once in a lifetime dream come true!” Carlin said.