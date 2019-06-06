Bringing Up Bates Stars Erin & Chad Paine Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

There’s another Bates baby on the way!

Bringing Up Bates stars Erin and Chad Paine are expecting their fourth child. Erin, 28, is due in December 2019. The couple has not revealed the sex or name of their little one.

“It’s official, baby number four is on the way!” Erin and Chad said in a statement via UPtv. “We know that life is fixing to get even crazier but we’re getting ready for more laughs and more love and celebrating every moment along the way!”

Baby Paine will join older sisters Everly Hope, 1, Brooklyn Elise, 2, and big brother Charles Steven “Carson,” 4.

Erin’s latest pregnancy’s will be chronicled on the spin-off Expecting: Erin & Chad. Fans will follow the couple through first sonograms and the sex reveal until they finally meet their new baby.

Eric is the second-eldest of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates’ 19 children. She married Chad, 30, in November 2013.

The road to parenthood was bumpy for the Paines, who went through several miscarriages due to Erin’s blood-clotting issue before Carson came along.

“I think I will always have a certain level of fear during pregnancy since I have had miscarriages in the past, but I know I have a great doctor who reassures me we are doing everything to keep baby and mom safe and healthy through this,” Erin previously said. “I am so grateful for the love and support from Chad as well. I’ve been pampered.”

Expecting: Erin & Chad premieres June 6 at 10 p.m. ET on UPtv.