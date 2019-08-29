Bringing Up Bates Star Alyssa Webster Undergoes Second Heart Surgery in 4 Months

Image zoom The Bates Family/Instagram

Gil and Kelly Bates are asking for prayers as their daughter undergoes her second heart surgery this year.

On Thursday, the Bringing Up Bates stars posted a series of photos from the hospital as Alyssa (Bates) Webster prepares for the procedure.

“We greatly appreciate your prayers for Alyssa today as they do another procedure to try to fix her heart,” they wrote. “She’s so organized that she already had the kids packed and ready, the house cleaned, and was at the hospital by 5:30 am! What a trooper!”

“A huge ‘Thank you’ to church friends, the Webster family, and so many others who have helped out, prayed, sent meals and cards, watched the kids, etc.,” they continued. “I’m amazed at all the love, as we were just sitting here waiting to go back and reminiscing about her last procedure. And of course, John has been such a godly example and such a loving husband! I’m just counting the blessings as God has already been so good, but continuing to ask for His grace and protection!”

Alyssa, 24, has a type of supraventricular tachycardia, a condition in which the heart beats very fast for a reason other than exercise, high fever or stress from time to time. The condition can be treated with a procedure called electrical cardioversion to reset the heart rhythm.

RELATED: Bringing Up Bates Star Josie Bates and Husband Kelton Balka Welcome Daughter Willow Kristy

The reality star and mom of three underwent her first surgery in April. Her husband John Webster took over her Instagram at the time to update followers on the situation.

“For the past several months Alyssa has been having some irregular heart beats and we have been in and out of doctors offices and specialist to find the problem,” he wrote. “They found that she had superventricular tachycardia (SVT) which can be fixed with an EP (electrophysiology) study procedure.”

Doctors were able to successfully ablate the arrhythmia during the surgery, John confirmed.

“The only thing is there is usually a 5% risk of it coming back but in this case it is a 50% chance because of the muscle surrounding it was too tough,” he explained at the time. “I said it’s as tough as she is lol. If it doesn’t come back in a month or so then we will know that it’s all better!”

Unfortunately, the arrhythmia returned, Alyssa revealed earlier this month.

“In just a few weeks I will be having another surgery. For those who don’t know I have a form of arrhythmia (SVT AVNRT) I had a 6 hour surgery done in April however, it did not fix the problem so I will be having another surgery this month (hopefully this time around it will fix the problem for good),” she wrote. “Obviously, I am nervous. Last time I had a very hard time recovering and needed a lot of help. I spent pretty much a solid week on the couch. My husband and sister Katie helped me endlessly until I was back on my feet. Literal life savers!”

“Thinking about doing this surgery again and being put under I feel myself getting overwhelmed and being filled with fear,” she admitted. “In that moment I stop to realize how much greater my faith is than my fear.”

“I am confident in knowing that God is in control and this situation is in his hands,” she continued. “He has placed people in my life to help me through this and I know so many of you have been praying for me daily. I am very thankful for each of you who have reached out and said a prayer for me. Thank you!”