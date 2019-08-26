Bring the Funny's Matt Rife Falls for Chrissy Teigen — and She Hilariously Turns Him Down

Chrissy Teigen has an admirer, and it’s far from a secret.

In a teaser for NBC’s competition series Bring the Funny, semi-finalist contestant Matt Rife is determined to win both the competition and (maybe more importantly) the heart of judge Teigen, 33.

“So there’s a few things I want to change for the next round, but one thing I am definitely keeping is a seduction of Chrissy,” standup comic Matt says in an interview, followed by a flashback clip of the eager contestant blowing a kiss at the mom of two.

“As long as I can keep her happy, I’m at least gonna be happy on the inside,” he adds.

In a parody segment, Matt is sitting at an outdoor table with a bottle of wine and two glasses when Teigen approaches him, prepared to deliver the tough news.

“Matt, this has to stop,” Teigen tells him as he tries to hand the model a bouquet of flowers.

Image zoom NBC (2)

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Shares Entire First Episode of New Show Bring the Funny

“But I thought we had a good thing?” a confused Matt responds, which leads Teigen to rip off the proverbial band-aid.

“The talking, the concentrating on me, the flirting, it’s too much, it’s getting weird for everybody,” she tells him.

“What about us?” a confused Matt asks.

“There is no us, Matt,” Teigen declares. “I have kids, I have a family, I have a thriving Instagram account. I can’t do this.”

“Fine. See you around, Chrissy,” a devastated Matt says as Teigen walks away from him — but not without the massive wine bottle.

“I will never forget you, Chrissy,” Matt says as she turns her back to him. “You were my first … judge.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Is the ‘Most Important’ ‘Bring the Funny’ Judge, According to Jeff Foxworthy

“I’ll never forget you, Mike,” Teigen responds, before departing for good, wine bottle in hand.

However, she made one mistake along way. “It’s Matt,” he tells the camera, correcting Teigen’s slip-up.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Wear a Bra: ‘Allow Me to Save You’

A Los Angeles native, Matt auditioned in the standup comedy genre during the show’s premiere in July. He advanced to the next round, and is currently one of 12 acts remaining in the competition. And he’s got experience wooing an A-list celebrity before, having dated actress Kate Beckinsale in 2017.

The NBC series is hosted by comedian Amanda Seales with judges Teigen, Kenan Thompson, and Jeff Foxworthy. The show features various comedy acts, both standup and variety, who perform in front of the judges and live audience.

The perks? $250,000 for the winner, and (of course) bragging rights forever.

Bring the Funny airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Semi-Final Showcase starts tomorrow night, with America getting the chance to vote.