Brielle Biermann Faces Backlash After Defending President Donald Trump: He 'Has Feelings'

Brielle Biermann has found herself embroiled in a new controversy.

The 23-year-old Bravo star defended President Donald Trump on Monday, calling on people to stop “bullying” him.

“This is not political- i don’t care how i/you feel about trump as a politician but he is a PERSON. ‘Running’ the country,” she tweeted.

The daughter of former Real Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann said Trump, 73, “has feelings like all of us.”

“Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they’re constantly belittled/bullied for everything they do/say?” she added.

Biermann did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It didn’t take long for fans to slam her, with many calling for her to delete the tweet.

“He wrote the book on bullying, try again,” replied one Twitter user, before Biermann fired back, “2 wrongs don’t make a right!”

“I love you, but girl he is the biggest bully of them all. The things he says are completely unacceptable,” another person replied.

“Do you follow him on Twitter? Literally ALL he does is belittle and bully others. Where is your outrage about that?” another wrote. “Where is the leadership in that? Check yourself.”

But Biermann stood her ground.

“No. I genuinely feel bad for him. And ANYONE WHOS BULLIED,” she replied to one fan. “No one regardless of what they’ve done deserves that. Have a heart.”

Biermann added in a second tweet that she’s passionate about defending people who she feels are bullied in general, not Trump specifically.

“That is no representation of my political views,” she wrote. “I’m simply saying-Obama, trump, whoever!!! Didn’t/doesn’t deserve the constant hate. The amount of people defending bullying is ridiculous!!”

Biermann is currently social-distancing with her family in Atlanta amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Biermann showed off her toned physique in a cheeky Instagram photo.

“How’s your social distancing going?” she captioned the photo of herself in an orange bikini.

In another post, she updated her fans on how she was keeping busy while staying inside.

“I started watching queen of the south on Netflix, been playing a lot of uno & going on walks with my dogs,” she wrote.