Brielle Biermann Claps Back After Criticism for Sitting on Dad Kroy Biermann's Lap

"Do you hook up with your dad?" she fired back at a commenter on Instagram

Come for Brielle Biermann on Instagram, and she just might bite back.

The Don't Be Tardy star's most recent clap-back came after she posted a photo of herself sitting on dad Kroy Biermann's lap while celebrating his birthday over the weekend.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I'll ever know," she captioned the post. "I couldn't imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I'm so proud of you and all you've accomplished 🤍 we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday 🖤 love love you dad!"

Some commenters criticized the shot, with one person wondering why Brielle, the eldest daughter of reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was "sitting on your momma [sic] husband lap."

"Honestly [because] I had no idea where else to sit," Brielle responded. "We were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy."

In response to another commenter who snarked, "tell me they haven't hooked up," Brielle fired back, "Do you hook up with your dad?"

Not all the comments were negative, though, and Brielle, 23, also took the time to interact with fans who had her back.

"The comments of her sitting on her dad's lap [are] disturbing and to say they hooked up, like what is wrong with you people," one person wrote. "He's such an amazing example of what it's like to take care of and love children like his own. Such an amazing bond and beautiful family. Laugh at your haters baby girl."

"Thank you," Brielle responded alongside heart emojis. In responding to other commenters, she also called Kroy the "best dad ever."

Kroy, 35, adopted Kim's daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana, 18, after the couple wed in 2011. He and Kim, 42, also share sons KJ, 9, and Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 6.

"My daughters are very smart … I didn't bring everyone around them," Kim told E! News in 2013. "I didn't date a whole lot of people. The relationships I had were long-term, but sometimes my daughters would notice that the person I was dating, they were doing things to kind of win my daughters' over to get to the mom — it wasn't genuine. And my girls can see right through that crap. So with Kroy, it was just real … It worked from the very very beginning."

"I don't know if I could love anybody else's children as much as Kroy loves the girls," she added. "I just don't know if I have it in me."