Brielle Biermann Attends Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's Wedding with Mystery Man

Is there a new love in Brielle Biermann‘s life?

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, attended Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s Las Vegas wedding on Sunday with a mystery man. The two were spotted arriving at the Graffiti Mansion together and were also photographed getting affectionate inside the venue, with Biermann placing her hand on his waist.

Biermann wore an off-the-shoulder white silk dress with a fitted bodice, pairing it with gold heels and simple earrings. Her date rocked a blush blazer, a crisp white shirt, black pants and shiny loafers.

A rep for the star did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Spent $100 on Chicken Tenders During Her Trip to Los Angeles

Image zoom SBJ/BACKGRID

Biermann was last linked to on-again, off-again boyfriend Slade Osborne. The two split back in 2015, but reconnected during the most recent season of her family’s Bravo show. Though they were spotted getting cozy in Miami in October, she told The Daily Dish in March that the reconciliation was short-lived and that she was single and in June, she revealed on Instagram that she had joined Tinder.

Earlier this month, Biermann’s ex-boyfriend — White Sox player Michael Kopech — got engaged to his new girlfriend, Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan. Biermann and Kopech, 23, split March 2018 after about two years together.

“I’m definitely not looking for a relationship now, but I am dating,” Biermann told PEOPLE in February. “I’ve been in steady relationships since I was like, 14, so I feel like I want to just focus on myself now and what I want out of life and date around a bit. It’s time to be me.”

RELATED: Brielle Biermann on the Possibility of Getting Back with Her Ex Michael Kopech: ‘Thank You, Next’

Though YouTubers Paul, 22, and Mongeau, 21, exchanged vows surrounded by cameras that live-streamed the event for thousands of fans online, there’s no record of them filing for a marriage license in Clark County.

And the controversial ceremony wouldn’t have been complete without some drama. Right as the couple went in for a kiss, a guest tossed their drink onto Mongeau and Paul. The champagne toss was not well received by Paul or the couple’s officiant, Arman Izadi — who defended the couple in a fight that turned into an all-out brawl.