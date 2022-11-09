Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV with Show About Being 'Cut Off' from Famous Parents

Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann are heading back to reality TV — though this time, life for the famous siblings looks a little bit different that viewers have seen before.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Biermann sisters are working on a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products.

Produced by Magilla Entertainment (TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy, Discovery's Moonshiners), the show is being is being developed on the working title Cut Off.

It's a reference to the fact that Kim and Kroy will no longer be financially supporting Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, when the sisters head to the City of Angels.

"Skeptical of their ability to fend for themselves and take their new venture seriously, Kim plans to put her girls to the test by completely cutting them off," a description for the series reads. "For the first time in their lives, the sisters will have to pay their own bills, live on a budget, do their own laundry, and cook and clean, all while staying out of trouble.

"With the help of their friends, the Biermann duo will have to rely on each other to see if they have what it takes to make it on their own."

Brielle and Ariana are two of six children Kim and Kroy share. The couple are also parents to sons KJ, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, who turn 9 on Nov. 24.

Viewers first met Brielle and Ariana on the first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in October 2008 when their then-single mother Kim debuted as one of the Bravo show's original Housewives.

They appeared on the show with their mom until she left halfway through season 5, shortly after he met and married Kroy. The Biermann family then led their own spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, for eight seasons. It was canceled shortly after airing its final episodes in December 2020.

Now, both sisters tell PEOPLE in a statement they're excited for their return to reality TV and for viewers to see them conquer a new city on a limited budget.

"Fans have seen us grow up on camera and let's face it … we are a mess," says Brielle. "I'm eager to embark on this journey with my sister, but definitely know it will be a tough road ahead."

"I've wanted to live in L.A. my entire life and moving with my sister will be the adventure of a lifetime," adds Ariana, who was arrested in August on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. "We're excited to bring fans along as we launch our business and take a new city by storm."

Cut Off will soon be taken to potential networks and streaming partners.